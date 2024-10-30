Toronto Maple Leafs lead NHL team valuations for fourth straight season

The Toronto Maple Leafs sit atop the Sportico's NHL team valuations for a fourth straight season with an estimated value of $3.66 billion.

The New York Rangers were second at $3.25 billion, with the Montreal Canadiens third at $2.93 billion. The Boston Bruins ($2.67 billion) and Los Angeles Kings ($2.5 billion) rounded out the top five.

After reaching the Stanley Cup Final in the spring, the Edmonton Oilers rose up to seventh on the list at $2.4 billion, a 51 per cent rise in value from 2023.

The average valuation of an NHL team rose to $1.8 billion this year, according to Sportico, up 37 per cent form a year ago.

Among other Canadian teams, the Vancouver Canucks were 13th overall at a $1.73 billion evaluation, the Calgary Flames ($1.58 billion) were 18th, with the Ottawa Senators ($1.14 billion) 29th, and the Winnipeg Jets ($1.1 billion) sitting ahead of only the Columbus Blue Jackets at the bottom of the league.

See the full list of valuations here.