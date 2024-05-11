Longtime Toronto Maple Leaf forward Ron Ellis, who helped lead the team to a Stanley Cup in 1967, has died at the age of 79.

Ellis played his entire NHL career with the Maple Leafs and is one of five players to skate more than 1,000 games for the club.

The Lindsay, Ont., native is fifth all-time in goals scored by a Maple Leaf with 332 and seventh all-time with 640 points.

Ellis was a key cog in Team Canada's 1972 Summit Series against the USSR, registering three assists on a line with Bobby Clarke and Paul Henderson and was proudly used a defensive forward.

Ellis most recently worked as the director of public affairs and assistant to the president at the Hockey Hall of Fame.