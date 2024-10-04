Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Timothy Liljegren said Friday he's focused on what he can control as roster cuts loom ahead of the team's season starting next week.

"Trying to earn my spot... haven't really had that much flow in my game," Liljegren told Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun. "I think it's been OK, but not my best hockey."

The 25-year-old blueliner re-signed with Toronto as a restricted free agent on a two-year, $6 million contract this summer. He faces competition for a roster spot this season on a new-look blueline after the Maple Leafs added Chris Tanev, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Jani Hakanpää in free agency.

Along with those additions, the Maple Leafs have returnees Morgan Rielly, Jake McCabe and Simon Benoit as roster locks, with Connor Timmins, Marshall Rifai and Philippe Myers competing for opening-day roster spots in camp.

"Everything can happen, right?" he added when asked about his future with the team. "I'm just trying to take it day by day. I know we've got to make some changes, so we'll see where it goes."

Liljegren posted three goals and 23 points in 55 games last season and added an assist in six playoff games as the Maple Leafs fell to the Boston Bruins in seven games during the first round.

His comments on Friday came after he spent practice rotating with Hakanpää beside Rifai in the extra pairing on defence.

Drafted 17th overall by the Maple Leafs in 2017, Liljegren has 14 goals and 65 points in 196 career games.