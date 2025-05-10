FORT LAUDERDALE - Craig Berube cut a calm, relaxed and confident figure as he faced a string of questions at the Maple Leafs' luxury hotel situated a short distance from South Florida's sun and sand.

Toronto's head coach will be looking for similar composure when his players return to action after some time to rest and recuperate.

They're going to need it.

The Florida Panthers came back from 2-0 and 3-1 deficits Friday before securing a 5-4 overtime victory that cut the Leafs' advantage to 2-1 in the teams' second-round playoff series.

The defending Stanley Cup champions were on their heels early, but struck back in impressive fashion in a bulldozing second period — truly flexing their muscles for the first time in this best-of-seven matchup between Atlantic Division combatants.

"Everybody's upset," Berube told reporters Saturday of the immediate aftermath following a contest where Toronto could have grabbed a 3-0 stranglehold with four cracks at making the Eastern Conference final. "You can really let it go the other way. Or you can grab it, fix it, make some adjustments.

"We're always prepared for a long series. We have an opportunity to go into Game 4 (on Sunday) and get a split."

That cool approach in the face of pressure is something Berube has brought all season — his first in Toronto — after winning the Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019.

There aren't many things the Leafs coach hasn't seen.

"When you've won before, that makes it a little bit easier," said veteran winger Max Pacioretty. "It's a really nice effect to trickle down. It isn't always the case when you're playing in this league. You do feel that sense of calmness in tough situations, but also the demanding roles that we have."

When an opponent is pushing, there's a balancing act Berube demands of his team. Toronto didn't get there in Friday's middle period.

"We've got to stay calm," Pacioretty added. "But also we've got to get our foot on the gas. It sounds like an oxymoron, but he does a really good job of that."

One specific area where the Leafs will look to be better Sunday is alleviating pressure from Florida's relentless forecheck.

Toronto goaltender Joseph Woll doesn't have the same puck-handling skills as Anthony Stolarz, who has missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury. The Leafs' defence and forwards need to work better in tandem with their netminder after the Panthers hemmed the visitors in numerous times in Game 3.

"Pretty tough for (Woll) to come out and play those," Berube said of dump-ins high on the glass. "Make a decision quick and move it, that's the bottom line."

Leafs blueliner Simon Benoit said communication is key.

" (Woll) does what he can to help us," he said. "We've just got to be there for him."

Berube, meanwhile, has been there setting the tone for a core group — led by Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander — that has experienced plenty of playoff heartbreak.

"Done a great job," Leafs winger Matthew Knies said. "Moulded a good mindset and created a winning culture."

Toronto stayed off the ice Saturday. Pacioretty said there are benefits for tourists and hockey players alike in conditions that hit 33 C.

"Recharge the batteries," the 36-year-old said of getting out in the heat and into the ocean. "Maybe that's comes with the older age, but I definitely feel a difference."

Berube suggested the travelling media do the same.

"Get some sun," he joked. "You guys need it."

HOLDING PATTERN

The 31-year-old Stolarz — Toronto's No. 1 crease option after a stellar end to the regular season — hasn't been seen since taking an elbow to the head from Panthers centre Sam Bennett in the series opener.

"He's progressing in the right direction," Berube said. "He has not skated."

OFF THE MARK

Matthews has yet to score in the series after bagging two goals in the first round against the Ottawa Senators.

Toronto's captain has directed 32 shots on target this post-season, second only to Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon entering Saturday. He's also missed the net a playoff-topping 20 times, including seven wayward efforts over the last three games.

"Not about looking at the stat sheet," Pacioretty said of the Leafs' first-line centre. "It's what you do all over the ice and doing the little things to help the team win."

PAYING THE PRICE

Toronto defenceman Chris Tanev has taken a beating throughout his career. These playoffs are no different.

The blueliner has blocked 25 shots through nine games along with being on the receiving end of some punishing hits.

Tanev missed time in Friday's third period — Berube insisted it was equipment-related and not an injury — but there's no doubt the 35-year-old sells out every shift.

"An old-school type guy," said Berube, a former NHL enforcer. "He's a warrior … right up there with all the ones I've been around."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2025.