Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Mark Giordano suffered a head injury Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes after slamming hard into the boards in the first period, head coach Sheldon Keefe said after the game.

"Don't know the extent of it," Keefe told the media.

Giordano remained down after crashing into the end boards and was eventually helped from the ice by the training staff and went directly to the dressing room.

He did not return to the game.

The 40-year-old has appeared in 37 games this season for the Maple Leafs and has one goal with six assists.

The Toronto native is in his third season with the Leafs and has also appeared for the Calgary Flames and Seattle Kraken over the course of his 1,139-game NHL career.