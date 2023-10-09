Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray is expected to miss a minimum of 6-8 months after undergoing successful bilateral hip surgery, the team announced Monday.

Murray went 14-8-2 with a .903 save percentage and a 3.01 goals-against average in his first season in Toronto while dealing with several different injuries over the campaign.

Murray is signed for one more year at a cap hit of $4.69 million for Toronto, with the Ottawa Senators retaining an additional $1.56 million on their books. He was acquired last summer from the Senators, along with a third-round draft pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, in exchange for future considerations.

Ottawa signed Murray to his current four-year, $25 million contract in free agency in 2020.

Murray has been limited to 27 games or less in each of the past three seasons. In 272 career games, he has a 146-86-24 record with a .910 save percentage and a 2.79 GAA.

The Thunder Bay, Ont., native won two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

Ilya Samsonov will be the team's starting goaltender after being awarded a one-year, $3.55 million deal in arbitration.