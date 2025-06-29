The Toronto Maple Leafs are finalizing a six-year, $46.5 million contract extension with restricted free agent forward Matthew Knies, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports.

The deal holds an average annual value of $7.75 million per season.

Knies, 22, had a career season in 2024-25, recording 29 goals and 58 points in 78 games with the Maple Leafs. He added five goals and seven points in 13 playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the second round.

The 6-foot-3 winger is coming off of his three-year, entry-level contract that carried a cap hit of $925,000.

Drafted 57th overall by the Maple Leafs in 2021, Knies has 44 goals and 84 points in 161 career games.

The Phoenix native represented the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics in China in a fifth-place finish.