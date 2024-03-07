Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies exited Thursday’s game against the Boston Bruins in the first period after a collision with Brad Marchand.

Knies remained down on the ice after the players skated into each other in front of the Bruins' net, before eventually getting to the bench under his own power.

The 21-year-old initially remained on the bench before heading to the team’s dressing room.

Knies has appeared in 60 games this season and has 11 goals with 15 assists.

The Phoenix native was selected 57th overall in the second round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.