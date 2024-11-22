Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies is improving but does not have a return timeline as he battles an upper-body injury, head coach Craig Berube told reporters Friday.

Knies will not play in Toronto's next game on Sunday against the Utah Hockey Club. The 22-year-old was not on the ice at Leafs' practice Friday morning.

During the second period of Wednesday's matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights, defenceman Zach Whitecloud caught a slightly hunched over Knies up under the chin with his shoulder while Knies was skating in the neutral zone. The hit knocked Knies hard to the ice and forced him out of the game with an upper-body injury. Berube did not have an update on his condition after the game or at any subsequent skates.

Whitecloud was not penalized for the hit, but did receive a two-minute roughing call for his confrontation with Leafs defenceman Simon Benoit, who wrestled him to the ice almost immediately. Benoit was handed a double minor on the play.

Benoit told reporters Thursday he did not like the hit.

"I think his feet were off the ice when he hit Kniesy right to the head, so I had to go in there and just protect my teammate," Benoit said via TSN's Mark Masters.

"It was just not a good hit... I don't think it's a good call."

The Leafs head coach took a different tune, calling the play clean.

"It’s a hockey hit. It’s been around forever… It’s a clean hit. It’s a tough play. He's in a vulnerable position a little bit. The guy was on him from behind and it's a tough play. It is, but it’s hockey. That’s part of the game."

Knies has eight goals and 12 points in 20 games so far this season.

Ekman-Larsson absent from skate

Defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson was also absent from Maple Leafs' practice on Friday due to an illness.

Ekman-Larsson, 33, had 20:21 of ice time during his team's 3-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday while recording an assist.

The 6-foot-2 left-shot defenceman has a goal and eight points in 20 games this season while averaging 21:09 of ice time.

Defenceman Philippe Myers was recalled from his conditioning stint with the AHL's Toronto Marlies in a corresponding move.

Myers skated in one game with the Maple Leafs this year, a 4-3 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins on Oct. 26 where he had 12:11 of ice time.

Domi not ruled out for Sunday

Forward Max Domi is on injured reserve with a lower-body injury but has not been ruled out for Sunday's game, Berube said Friday.

The move was retroactive to Nov. 16, when Domi last played in Toronto's 4-3 overtime victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

Indications are Domi has been dealing with the injury for some time as he's missed skates the past few weeks due to maintenance.

He has six assists in 19 games so far this season.