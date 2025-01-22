Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies suffered an upper-body injury during Wednesday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Knies was not on the bench to start the third period and the team announced shortly thereafter that he would not return to the game.

The 22-year-old took 12 shifts and played 13:41 before exiting Wednesday’s contest. He did not register a point and was credited with three hits during the game.

The Phoenix native has appeared in 46 games this season for the Leafs and has 18 goals and 13 assists with a minus-1 rating.

Knies was selected by Toronto 57th overall in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft.