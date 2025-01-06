Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi was fined $5,000 for elbowing Philadelphia Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway, NHL Player Safety announced on Monday.

The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

The incident occurred near the beginning of the third period when Hathaway was carrying the puck up the boards and Domi went in for a hit, leading with his elbow.

Domi was assessed a two-minute elbowing minor penalty on the play and the Maple Leafs went onto win the game 3-2 in overtime.

The 5-foot-10 centre has three goals and 14 points in 33 games this season.

Hathaway was involved in a previous incident earlier in the game when he got into a fight with Maple Leafs defenceman Jake MacCabe after Hathaway interfered with goaltender Dennis Hildeby.

McCabe appeared to hit his head on the ice after Hathaway landed on top of him, leading him to exit the game.