The Toronto Maple Leafs appear to be getting healthy ahead of the NHL playoffs.

Injured veterans Max Pacioretty and Jani Hakanpaa both joined the team for practice on Tuesday for the first time as they both work their way back from long-term injuries. The two were previously seen skating before practice on March 17.

Pacioretty has been out since suffering an injury while skating during the 4 Nations Face-Off break in February, while Hakanpaa has been sidelined since November.

Pacioretty, 36, ''tweaked something'' during the skate six weeks ago. His injury has not been disclosed.

The New Canaan, Conn. native has recorded five goals and eight assists for 13 points across 37 games in his first season with the Maple Leafs.

Hakanpaa, who has only played two games in his first season with the Toronto Maple Leafs due to a knee injury. He was named to Finland's 4 Nations Face-Off roster in December, but was forced to withdraw ahead of the tournament.

The 33-year-old last dressed on Nov. 16 against the Edmonton Oilers. He had minor surgery on his knee with the hope of returning to action in the second half of the season in November and was placed on LTIR on Dec. 2.

The Maple Leafs will host the Florida Panthers on Wednesday in a key game in the battle for the Atlantic Division crown.