Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Pacioretty left Saturday night's game against the Montreal Canadiens with an apparent leg injury and has not yet returned.

The 35-year-old appeared to sustain the injury after being bumped by Montreal's Mike Matheson in from of the Habs' net. Pacioretty fell awkwardly and grabbed at the back of his left leg while getting to his feet. He required help to leave the ice and immediately went down the tunnel to be evaluated.

Pacioretty had two hits in 5:10 of action before departing as the Leafs closed out the frame with a 1-0 lead. The veteran left winger did not return for the start of the second.

He has two goals and four assists in 12 games so far this season with the Leafs, his first with the organization.

Toronto will be back in action on Tuesday at home against the Ottawa Senators.