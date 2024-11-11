Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Pacioretty is expected to miss some time with an "extensive" injury, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The 35-year-old suffered a lower-body injury in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens and did not return to the game.

Dreger revealed on 'First Up' with Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo that he learned yesterday that Pacioretty will be out for awhile.

"Sad for Pacioretty, it's extensive," Dreger said Monday morning. "Nobody's going to disclose the specifics of the injury. I think we could all see that he was grabbing the back of his leg, upper leg, right? When he went down on the ice, we saw him get helped off the ice. So at that point you knew that he was in considerable pain. I think we'll hear more about that today."

Pacioretty sustained the injury after being being bumped by Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson in front of the Montreal net. Pacioretty fell awkwardly and grabbed the back of his left leg. He needed help to get off the ice and went down the tunnel to the locker room.

He has two goals and four assists in 12 games so far this season with Toronto, his first with the organization.

Drafted 22nd overall by Montreal in 2007, Pacioretty has skated in 915 career NHL games, scoring 332 goals with 674 points split between the Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes, Washington Capitals and Maple Leafs.

Toronto will be back in action on Tuesday night at home against the Ottawa Senators.