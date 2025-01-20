Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Pacioretty will not play Monday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning due to an upper-body injury, head coach Craig Berube told reporters.

Pacioretty was absent from the team's morning skate and Berube officially ruled him out after the session, labelling the veteran forward as day-to-day. Fraser Minten will draw into the lineup Monday in Pacioretty's place.

The 36-year-old played 10:19 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens but appeared to be in discomfort after taking a puck off the head in the second period. He finished the game, tallying three shots on net and four hits.

He has five goals and 12 points in 32 games this season, his first with the Maple Leafs.

Stolarz, Jarnkork skate Monday morning

Goaltender Anthony Stolarz and forward Calle Jarnkrok each skated Monday prior to the full team's morning skate as they try to work themselves back from their respective injuries.

Stolarz, 31, hasn't played since Dec. 12 as he works to get himself back in the lineup from a knee injury. He has 2.16 goals-against average and .927 save percentage in 17 games this year.

Jarnkrok hasn't played this season after undergoing groin and sports hernia surgery in November and was given a month-to-month timeline.