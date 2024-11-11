Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Pacioretty has been placed on the injured reserve and is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Pacioretty suffered his lower-body injury in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens after being being bumped by Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson in front of the Montreal net. He fell awkwardly and grabbed the back of his left leg and needed help to get off the ice before going down the tunnel to the locker room.

He has two goals and four assists in 12 games so far this season with Toronto, his first with the team.

Drafted 22nd overall by Montreal in 2007, Pacioretty has skated in 915 career NHL games, scoring 332 goals with 674 points split between the Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes, Washington Capitals and Maple Leafs.