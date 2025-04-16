The Toronto Maple Leafs are expecting defencemen Jake McCabe to be ready for Game 1 of their first-round series against the Ottawa Senators, while Oliver Ekman-Larsson's status is less certain, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports.

Both players have been sidelined with upper-body injuries, with McCabe out since April 2 and Ekman-Larsson sustaining his injury against the Tampa Bay Lightning last week.

"It seems at this point like the Leafs are really just being cautious, that they don't want to put either player in harm's way," Johnston said Tuesday on Insider Trading. "And really the only decision when it comes to will they be available for the start of the playoffs is Ekman-Larsson. He's still day-to-day. He has resumed skating in Toronto, is away from the team at this point in time, but may or may not be ready for that first game.

"It certainly sounds like McCabe will be there, and so while we won't likely see them in uniform before the end of the regular season, neither appears to be in too much danger when it comes to their playoff availability."

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said prior to Tuesday's win over the Buffalo Sabres that expects Ekman-Larsson to dress in Game 1.

"That’s a good question," Berube said. "Right now I expect him to play but you never know. He’s tough. He’ll play through things. If he’s not in the lineup then somebody else is going to have to step up. That’s just the bottom line. That’s part of playoffs."

McCabe could be available to play in the Maple Leafs final game of the regular season against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, but it's unclear if he will suit up.

"I don’t know," said Berube. "That’s going to have to be a question and conversation I’m going to have to have with him individually about where he’s at and what I think is best for the team and him."

Centre David Kampf has also been out since April 2, and the team is facing a similar decision on whether he will play Thursday.

"Is it worth them getting in that game [Thursday]? I don’t know," Berube said. "Like, to risk getting hurt again, just gotta play it by ear."