Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Mitch Marner and John Tavares will not play on Tuesday night against the St. Louis Blues due to illness, the team announced prior to the game.

Goaltender Dennis Hildeby and forward Alex Steeves have been recalled by the team on an emergency basis.

Defenceman Max Lajoie has been loaned to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.

Marner has appeared in 50 games this season and has contributed 22 goals and 35 assists.

Tavares has also played in 50 games and has 15 goals with 25 assists.

Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly will also miss Tuesday's game, serving the first game of his five-game suspension.