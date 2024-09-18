Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner opened his media session Wednesday by stating he would not be taking questions on his expiring contract.

"I'm not here to talk about that. I'm here to talk about the season," Marner told reporters as training camp opened.

The 27-year-old did reiterate his desire to remain a Maple Leaf as he enters the last of a six-year, $65.408 million deal he signed with the Maple Leafs in September of 2019.

"It's my home. It's where I grew up," said while discussing how much it means for him to play for Toronto.

There was no shortage of noise earlier in the off-season surrounding Marner's future, and he now appears set to at least begin the season without a contract extension in place. Marner, who carries a cap hit of $10.9 million and owns a full no-move clause under his current deal, became eligible to sign an extension on July 1.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported earlier this month that the two sides have been in contact, but there is no rush from either party to get a contract signed at the moment.

“There’s good dialogue between [Marner’s agent] Darren Ferris and [Maple Leafs general manager] Brad Treliving, they’ve got a good relationship," Dreger explained on First Up on TSN 1050. "But they’re not in heavy negotiations and again both sides are okay with that. Not to say that that can’t ramp up at some point in-season, but there doesn’t appear to be a rush at this stage.”

Marner had 26 goals and 85 points in 69 games last season, topping the point-per-game mark for the sixth straight season. He was held to one goal and three points in seven playoff games by the Boston Bruins as Toronto suffered their seventh opening-round exit in eight years.

Drafted fourth overall by the Maple Leafs in 2015, Marner has 194 goals and 639 points in 576 career games.



Minten among Maple Leafs injury updates

As the Maple Leafs opened camp Wednesday, general manager Brad Treliving provided injury updates on three players.

Forward Connor Dewar will not start training camp with the team after undergoing off-season shoulder surgery. Acquired from the Minnesota Wild last season, Dewar had 11 goals and 19 points in 74 games between the two teams. He added an assist in six playoff games with Toronto.

Prospects Fraser Minten and Ben Danford will also be off the ice as the first sessions open due to injuries. Minten is dealing with a high-ankle sprain sustained at the prospects tournament, while Danford, Toronto's first-round pick in June, is sidelined with a concussion.

Minten opened the season with the Maple Leafs last season, appearing in four games before being sent back to the WHL. He had 19 goals and 38 games with the Saskatoon Blades after going without a point in the NHL. He added eight goals and 14 points in 20 WHL playoff games.

Treliving said Minten is likely "weeks" away from returning from his current injury.

Nylander to open camp at centre

New head coach Craig Berube said Wednesday that William Nylander will open camp at centre with Max Domi on his wing. Berube did not name the third member of the line.

Nylander, listed as a right-winger, has seen sporadic stints at centre throughout his career

The 28-year-old is entering the first season of an eight-year, $92 million contract signed with Toronto on Jan. 8. He had 40 goals and a career-high 98 points in 82 games last season.

Domi is entering his second season in Toronto after re-signing earlier this summer on a four-year, $15 million deal. he had nine goals and 47 points in 80 games last season, seeing time at both centre and on the wing.