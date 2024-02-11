Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly has been offered an in-person hearing for his cross-check on Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig, NHL Player Safety announced on Sunday.

Toronto’s Morgan Rielly has been offered an in-person hearing for cross-checking Ottawa’s Ridly Greig. Date and time TBD. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 11, 2024

The time and date for the hearing have yet to be determined, however the Maple Leafs host the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

With the Maple Leafs down a goal near the end of the third period of Saturday's contest, Greig found himself in alone on an empty Toronto net and took a slapshot from just before the crease to cement the 5-3 victory.

Rielly took exception to Greig's shot and levelled him into the boards, causing a melee to erupt.

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe had Rielly's back after the game.

“I thought it was appropriate,” Keefe said, later adding “Our players have the right to react.”

“That was a stupid thing to do there by their guy at the end,” Leafs goalie Martin Jones said of Greig's slapshot.

"You never really know what [Greig] is going to do. I loved it but I’m sure if we were on the other side of that we wouldn’t have liked it either. But I didn’t like the retaliation but I understand their frustration. It’s over with and I guess it was entertaining," Senators forward Josh Norris said.

Rielly has never been suspended in his 11-season NHL career and leads Maple Leaf defencemen with seven goals and 43 points in 50 games.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman played in his first NHL All-Star Game earlier in February.