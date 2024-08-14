The Toronto Maple Leafs have named Auston Matthews as the 26th captain in franchise history.

Matthews takes over the role from John Tavares, who has held the role for the past five seasons. Tavares is entering the final year of his current contract.

Tavares spoke at Wednesday's press conference and also released a statement through the team. General manager Brad Treliving confirmed that Tavares will wear an "A" this season as an alternate captain.

“When Brad Treliving and I met at the end of this past season and discussed ways for our team to take the next step, we both agreed that Auston is ready and it’s his time to lead,” Tavares said in a team release. “It’s been an incredible honour to serve as captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs these past five seasons. Looking forward, I will do everything to support Auston as we continue our pursuit of the Stanley Cup.”

“This was part of a conversation that grew as the summer went along that John (Tavares) was very much a part of from beginning to end.” Treliving said. "We believe Auston's unique qualities as a hockey player and ability to inspire his teammates will drive our team's success moving forward."

The 26-year-old centre becomes the first American captain of the Maple Leafs in franchise history and just the second non-Canadian captain after Swedish star Mats Sundin wore the ‘C’ from 1997 to 2008.

"I’m incredibly humbled to be named captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs," said Matthews. "I’m honoured to follow in John’s footsteps and continue our work in leading this team along with so many other leaders within our dressing room. This team, this city, and our fans mean everything to me. We all embrace the history of this franchise, and we are determined to get the job done.”

Matthews had a career season in 2023-24, netting 69 goals and 38 assists over 81 games, winning his third career Maurice Rocket Richard Trophy in the process. He also won the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2016-17 as well as the Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award in 2021-22.

“Over these past eight seasons, we’ve witnessed first-hand Auston’s trajectory and evolution as a player and a person,” team president Brendan Shanahan said. “He’s grown year over year and has shown, through his dedication to the Leafs and unwavering commitment, that he is ready to lead this Club.”

Selected first overall by the Maple Leafs in 2016, Matthews' NHL career began with fireworks when he scored four goals in his first career game against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 12, 2016.

Matthews hasn’t slowed since as the talented centre has become a top five player over his first eight years in the NHL. In 562 career games, the native of San Ramon, California has scored 368 goals and 281 assists, scoring 40-plus goals in six of his eight seasons.

In the playoffs, Matthews has 23 goals 25 assists over 55 career games as the Maple Leafs have advanced to the second round just once in eight attempts under Matthews.

Matthews’ new four-year, $53 million contract, featuring an average annual value of $13.25 million, kicked in on July 1.

Tavares is in the last of a seven-year, $77 million contract. The 33-year-old centre, who was also the captain of the New York Islanders for five seasons before joining the Leafs in 2018-19, has tallied 184 goals and 235 assists over 440 games in Toronto. He has recorded 12 goals and 12 assists over 38 playoff games in six seasons.