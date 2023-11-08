The Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers and Montreal Canadiens remain the top three most valuable franchises in the National Hockey League, according to the 2023 valuations released by Sportico on Wednesday.

The Maple Leafs are at the top once again at $2.65 million, seeing a value increase of 25 per cent over last year's valuation of $2.12 billion. They are followed by the Rangers at No. 2 at $2.45 billion and the Canadiens at No. 3 at $2.27 billion.

Rounding out the top five once again are the Chicago Blackhawks at No. 4 ($1.84 billion) and Boston Bruins at No. 5 ($1.78 billion).

The other Canadian franchises are valued as follows: Edmonton Oilers ($1.59 billion), Vancouver Canucks ($1.2 billion), Calgary Flames ($1.14 billion), Ottawa Senators ($950 million) and Winnipeg Jets ($925 million).