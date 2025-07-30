Of the 11 players to file for salary arbitration this month, just one remains without a contract in place - Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson.

Robertson remains scheduled to have his hearing on Aug. 3. The restricted free agent was eligible for arbitration for the first time this summer. He signed a one-year, $875,000 contract ahead of training camp last year after requesting a trade from the team on July 1.

The 23-year-old forward had 15 goals and 22 points in 69 games last season, adding one goal and one assist in three playoff games. It was the first season of his career in which he did not spend time in the AHL.

A second-round pick in 2019, Robertson first joined the Leafs in the 2020 playoffs and made his regular-season debut the following season, appearing in six games. He's struggled to carve out a full-time role with the Maple Leafs in the years since.

In 156 career games with Toronto, Robertson has 32 goals and 56 points.

The Maple Leafs have $2.93 million remaining in cap space, per PuckPedia, with Robertson standing out as the team's only remaining restricted free agent at the NHL level.

While most restricted free agents signed well ahead of their hearing dates this summer, defenceman Dylan Samberg agreed to a three-year contract with the Winnipeg Jets just hours before his hearing was set to start on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.