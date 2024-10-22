Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson has been fined $5,000 for interference on Tampa Bay Lightning forward Jake Guentzel during Monday's game, NHL Player Safety announced Tuesday.

The penalty is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

Ekman-Larsson drilled Guentzel along the boards five minutes into the third period, sending the Bolts' centre to the ice. He appeared momentarily shaken up but did stay in the game, finishing with 20:19 of ice time. Ekman-Larsson drew a two-minute minor for interference on the play.

Guentzel was penalized earlier in the game, drawing a two-minute timeout for roughing on Ekman-Larsson.

Toronto went on to win the game 5-2 to move to 4-2-0 on the season. Ekman-Larsson had one shot on goal and four hits Monday night, while Guentzel managed three shots on net and two blocked shots.

The Maple Leafs will be back in action Tuesday night in Columbus against the Blue Jackets.