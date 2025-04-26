David Perron and Oliver-Ekman Larsson traded third-period goals as the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs will head to overtime tied 3-3 in Game 4.

It’s the third consecutive game in this series that will head to overtime with the Leafs looking to complete the sweep and advance to the second round.

The Senators opened up a 2-0 lead as they attempt to overcome a 3-0 deficit in the series. Tim Stutzle scored on the power play, and Shane Pinto scored shorthanded to give Ottawa the early lead.

John Tavares scored with less than a minute remaining in the first to cut the lead in half. Matthew Knies tied the game midway through the period, getting free on a breakaway to even things up.

The game remained tied until the 7:32 mark of the third, when David Perron gave the Senators a 3-2 lead. After several minutes of sustained pressure in the Toronto zone, defenceman Artem Zub found Perron at the side of the net for the wide-open tip-in, giving the Sens the advantage.

The Leafs had a chance to even the score with just over seven minutes remaining in regulation, but Linus Ullmark was able to slide across the crease and rob Max Pacioretty from putting the puck into the open net.

Ekman-Larsson brought the Leafs back to even once again, taking a perfect cross-ice pass from William Nylander and putting it past Ullmark for his second of the series.