The Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs are locked in a scoreless tie after the first period in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

The Leafs lead the series 3-1 and will move on to the second round with a win tonight.

The Senators nearly opened the scoring two minutes into the games when the puck went off the post and sat on the goal line before Morgan Rielly was able to push it off the line and underneath Stolarz to keep Ottawa off the board.

The Leafs had a good chance of their own three minutes later, when John Tavares stole the puck and went in alone but was unable to beat Linus Ullmark on the backhand.

Toronto got the first power play opportunity of the game late in the first period when Ridly Greig was called for cross checking Matthew Knies. The Leafs were unable to capitalize and the power play ended early when Knies was called for slashing with 51 seconds remaining in the man-advantage. The Sens were unable to take advantage of their own abbreviated power play.

The Sens will begin the second period with 25 seconds on the power-play, with Rielly in the box for cross-chiecking.

Anthony Stolarz made five stops for the Leafs, while Linus Ullmark stopped 12 attempts through 20 minutes.