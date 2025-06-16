Toronto Maple Leafs pending restricted free agent Roni Hirvonen has signed a one-year deal with Oulun Karpat of the Finnish Liiga, the team announced on Monday.

Hirvonen, 23, was selected by the Maple Leafs in the second round (59th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

The native of Espoo, Finland played 59 games with the Toronto Marlies last year, where he scored 10 goals and finished with 21 points.

In 96 career games in the AHL, Hirvonen has 17 goals and 34 points.

Hirvonen made two appearances with the Finnish national team at the World Juniors, where he helped guide the team to bronze in Edmonton in 2021 and silver in Edmonton in 2022. He totaled five goals and 13 points in 14 games across those two tournaments.