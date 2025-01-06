The Toronto Maple Leafs placed defenceman Jake McCabe on IR retroactive to Jan. 5, the team announced on Monday.

In a corresponding move, defenceman Marshall Rifai was recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.

McCabe departed the Leafs' 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday near the end of the first period, after appearing to suffer an injury during a fight with the Flyers' Garnet Hathaway.

McCabe and Hathaway dropped the gloves near the end of the opening period and McCabe fell hard on the ice with Hathaway landing on top of him. McCabe, whose head appeared to hit the ice, was slow to get up but did leave the playing surface under his own power.

McCabe missed five games last month after taking a puck to the head during the Maple Leafs matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 30. He had one hit in 7:12 minutes of ice time before departing Sunday's game.

"I didn't like it. I don't like what I saw. He's sticking up for his teammate. We all really appreciate that. It's concerning for sure," Berube said, referencing McCabe engaging with Hathaway after he bumped Leafs rookie goaltender Dennis Hildeby.

McCabe entered the contest with one goal and 10 assists for 11 points in 35 appearances.

Toronto will be back in action against the Flyers, this time in Philadelphia, on Tuesday night.