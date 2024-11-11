The Toronto Maple Leafs placed defenceman Matt Benning on waivers on Monday.

Benning, 30, was acquired by the Leafs from the San Jose Sharks, along with a 2025 third-round pick and 2026 fourth-round pick, inexchange for defenceman Timothy Liljegren.

He has no points in seven NHL games, all with the Sharks, this season.

The Edmonton native was originally selected in the sixth round (175th overall) by the Boston Bruins in the 2012 NHL Entry draft.

In 464 career games with the Sharks, Edmonton Oilers, and Nashville Predators, Benning has 17 goals and 85 assists.