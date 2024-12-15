The Toronto Maple Leafs placed goaltender Anthony Stolarz on injured reserve retroactive to December 12 on Sunday, the team announced.

Stolarz, 30, was forced out of the Maple Leafs' eventual 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday in the first period, after he appeared to hurt his right leg on a power-play goal from Frank Vatrano.

"We got good news on him. Day to day right now. Didn't go on the ice, but we'll see tomorrow if he can get out there," head coach Craig Berube said of his leading goaltender on Friday, before he was placed on IR.

When asked if he expected Stolarz back in game action next week, Berube told reporters "Yeah, I do. But he has to get on the ice. It was good news overall. Let's just leave it at that."

Stolarz has been a bright spot in his first season with the Maple Leafs, as he owns a 2.15 goals-against average and a save percentage of .927 in 17 games this year.

He and Joseph Woll, who missed time at the start of the year with a lower-body injury of his own, have combined to provide what New Jersey Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe called "the best goaltending in the league" after a loss to Toronto earlier this week.

Stolarz has never played more than 28 games in a season in his eight-year NHL career, and has had multiple knee surgeries as injuries have been a consistent issue for the Edison, NJ native.

The Maple Leafs called up Dennis Hildeby to back up Woll while Stolarz, whose earliest potential return date is now December 20 against the Buffalo Sabres, recuperates.