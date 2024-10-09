The Toronto Maple Leafs placed goaltender Joseph Woll on injured reserve with a lower-body injury ahead of Wednesday’s season-opening game against the Montreal Canadiens.

The move means that Woll is not available for seven days and will miss at least the first three games of the season.

Head coach Craig Berube announced earlier on Wednesday that Anthony Stolarz would start in the curtain raiser at Bell Centre in Montreal, Dennis Hildeby was called up on an emergency basis to serve as the backup.

Woll appeared in 25 games last year and posted a 12-11-1 record with a 2.95 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.

He also played in three playoff games, winning two, before suffering an injury that kept him out of Game 7 of the Leafs’ first-round series loss to the Boston Bruins.

The 26-year-old was selected 62nd overall in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Leafs and has appeared in 36 games over three seasons with the team.