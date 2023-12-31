Leafs place G Samsonov on waivers
The Toronto Maple Leafs placed goaltender Ilya Samsonov on waivers on Sunday.
The news comes in the wake of Friday night's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, when the 26-year-old allowed six goals on 21 shots in a 6-5 overtime loss.
"The mistakes get magnified when you don't make saves. It's the NHL and we need saves, and we need points, and we need wins, so I'm sure Tre [general manager Brad Treliving] is going to consider everything," Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said after the loss.
Samsonov's start Friday was the third time in as many games the Russian-born goaltender had surrendered five or more goals. He allowed five goals before being chased from the net against the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 21.
A year removed from his best season as a pro, winning 27 games, earning four shutouts, and posting a career-best .919 save percentage, Samsonov has struggled. He owns a 5-2-6 record with a 3.94 GAA and a .862 save percentage.
With rookie Joseph Woll in the midst of rehabbing a high-ankle sprain suffered on Dec. 7 against the Ottawa Senators, the Maple Leafs will turn to the tandem of Jones and XXX (assuming they call someone up)
Samsonov was awarded a one-year, $3.55M deal for the 2023-24 season with the Maple Leafs following contract arbitration in the summer.
