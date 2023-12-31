The Toronto Maple Leafs placed goaltender Ilya Samsonov on waivers on Sunday.

The news comes in the wake of Friday night's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, when the 26-year-old allowed six goals on 21 shots in a 6-5 overtime loss.

"The mistakes get magnified when you don't make saves. It's the NHL and we need saves, and we need points, and we need wins, so I'm sure Tre [general manager Brad Treliving] is going to consider everything," Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said after the loss.

Samsonov's start Friday was the third time in as many games the Russian-born goaltender had surrendered five or more goals. He allowed five goals before being chased from the net against the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 21.

A year removed from his best season as a pro, winning 27 games, earning four shutouts, and posting a career-best .919 save percentage, Samsonov has struggled. He owns a 5-2-6 record with a 3.94 GAA and a .862 save percentage.

With rookie Joseph Woll in the midst of rehabbing a high-ankle sprain suffered on Dec. 7 against the Ottawa Senators, the Maple Leafs will turn to the tandem of Jones and XXX (assuming they call someone up)

Samsonov was awarded a one-year, $3.55M deal for the 2023-24 season with the Maple Leafs following contract arbitration in the summer.

