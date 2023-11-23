The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed defenceman John Klingberg on long term injured reserve.

He was absent from practice once again on Thursday as head coach Sheldon Keefe said Klingberg is "working through things to determine what’s next for him."

The 31-year-old has not played since Nov. 11 due to a 'hip related issue'. He has five assists in 14 games this season.

Klingberg joined the Maple Leafs as a free agent on July 1, signing a one-year, $4.15 million contract.

A fifth-round pick (131st overall) by the Dallas Stars at the 2010 NHL Draft, Klingberg was named to the NHL's All-Rookie Team in 2015 and was an All-Star in 2018. Internationally, he won gold with Sweden at the 2012 World Juniors and back-to-back World Championship titles in 2017 and 2018.

In 633 career NHL games, the Gothenburg, Sweden native has scored 81 goals with 412 points split between the Stars, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild and Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs are in action Friday afternoon against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Maple Leafs recall Steeves

The Maple Leafs recalled forward Alex Steeves from the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

Steeves, 23, has 11 goals and 18 points in 14 games with the Marlies this season.