The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed forward Max Pacioretty on the injured reserve list, it was announced Wednesday.

The move is retroactive to Jan. 18. Forward Jacob Quillan was recalled from the AHL's Toronto Marlies in a corresponding move.

Pacioretty missed Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning with an upper-body injury.

The 36-year-old played 10:19 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens but appeared to be in discomfort after taking a puck off the head in the second period. He finished the game, tallying three shots on net and four hits.

He has five goals and 12 points in 32 games this season, his first with the Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs will host the Columbus Blue Jackets Wednesday evening at Scotiabank Arena.