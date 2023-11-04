Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Timothy Liljegren was placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday after suffering a lower-body injury vs. the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

The @MapleLeafs have recalled D Simon Benoit and D Max Lajoie from the @TorontoMarlies.



D Timothy Liljegren has been placed on long-term injured reserve. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) November 4, 2023

Liljegren exited the game late in the first period after falling into the boards while being tripped by Bruins forward Brad Marchand. Marchand was not penalized on the play.

The 24-year-old was helped straight into the locker room and did not return to the contest at TD Garden. Toronto fell to the Bruins 3-2 in a shootout.

Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said following the game that Liljegren was expected to miss "significant time."

Liljegren played 4:49 and registered one hit before suffering the injury.

The Kristianstad, Sweden, native has one assist in 10 games this season.

The Leafs also announced Saturday that defencemen Simon Benoit and Max Lajoie have been recalled from the Toronto Marlies ahead of tonight's matchup with the Buffalo Sabres.