Brendan Shanahan's time with the Toronto Maple Leafs is over.

The team announced Thursday his contract will not be renewed and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment president Keith Pelley will hold media availability on Friday at 1pm et to discuss the decision.

“Over the past 11 seasons, Brendan Shanahan has made countless contributions to the Toronto Maple Leafs on the ice, off the ice and in the community,” Pelley said in a statement. “Brendan is one of the most respected leaders in the game and he has instilled many of the traits that were the signature of his Hall of Fame career throughout the organization, uniting this storied franchise in the ‘Honour, Pride and Courage’ that it was founded on. Our responsibility and driving motivation, however, is to add a new chapter to the Maple Leafs’ championship history, and it was determined that a new voice was required to take the team to the next level in the years ahead. The franchise will be forever grateful for Brendan’s contributions and wish him and his family every success and happiness in the future.”

Shortly after the team announced Shanahan's departure, he made a statement of his own.

"Toronto is where I was born and raised, where my family still lives, and being a part of this historic franchise will always be one of the greatest honours of my life," Shanahan said. "I want to thank the entire Maple Leafs' staff for their commitment and hard work over the years - they are second to none in the National Hockey League. I want to thank the Alumni for all of their support and the tremendous work they do at our games and within the community. Many of them were my heroes growing up and it has been a pleasure to get to know them on a personal level. I want to thank the fans for their passion and loyalty. Your love for the team inspired me every day.

"While I am proud of the rebuild we embarked on starting in 2014, ultimately, I came here to help win the Stanley Cup, and we did not. There is nothing more I wanted to deliver to our fans, and my biggest regret is that we could not finish the job. I greatly enjoyed working with Brad and Craig, and I firmly believe they are excellent in their roles and have done a great job in their time with the team. Also, I want to thank the players, they are committed and passionate about delivering a championship to this city and will do everything within their power to accomplish that goal. I wish them all the very best."

A native of Etobicoke, Ont., Shanahan appeared in 1,524 games over 21 NHL seasons with the New Jersey Devils, St. Louis Blues, Hartford Whalers, Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers from 1987 to 2009. He notched 656 goals and added 698 assists over his career, giving him the 28th-highest point total in NHL history.

An eight-time All-Star, Shanahan won three Stanley Cups with Detroit in 1997, 1998 and 2002. Internationally, Shanahan represented Canada on a number of occasions, including in gold medal-winning efforts at the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics and the 1994 IIHF World Championship in Italy.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2013.

Prior to joining the Leafs, Shanahan spent five years in the NHL's front office, serving as a senior vice president at the time of his departure.

Reports emerged on Wednesday that the New York Islanders had approached the Leafs for permission to speak with Shanahan about their lead executive vacancy.

Lou Lamoriello, a former general manager of the Leafs, had departed from the team's chief hockey executive vacancy in April.