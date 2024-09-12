Toronto Maple Leafs first-round pick Ben Danford departed today's rookie camp scrimmage after taking a big hit.

Danford got hit hard near the boards in the corner with his head taking most of the impact. He got up and was assessed for a head injury on the bench and then skated off for the dressing room.

The 18-year-old defenceman was drafted 31st overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2024 NHL Draft in June.

He played last season with the Ontario Hockey League's Oshawa Generals, scoring one goal with 33 points in 64 games and helped the team to an OHL Championship Series appearance.

In two seasons with the Generals, Danford has five goals and 54 points in 127 career OHL games.

The Madoc, Ont., native also played for Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, appearing in five games en route to a gold medal.