Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Fraser Minten was named captain of the WHL's Kamloops Blazers on Thursday.

The move comes just under a week after the Maple Leafs returned Minten to the Blazers after he appeared in four NHL games this season.

Minten, 19, made the Maple Leafs out of training camp after recording a goal and four points in six pre-season games. He did not record a point in his four appearances in the regular season.

The 6-foot-2 forward was drafted 38th overall by Toronto in the 2022 draft and recorded 31 goals and 67 points in 57 games with the Blazers last season.

Minten is yet to appear in a game for the Blazers, who sit in last place in the WHL with a 3-10-2 record after 15 games this season.