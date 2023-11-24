Fraser Minten is headed to Saskatchewan.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger confirms the Toronto Maple Leafs prospect has been dealt from the Western Hockey League's Kamloops Blazers to the Saskatoon Blades.

Minten, 19, was named Blazers captain upon being returned to the WHL from the NHL earlier this month. Making the Leafs out of training camp, Minten appeared in four games for the team this season.

A native of Vancouver, Minten was the 38th overall selection of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft out of the Blazers with whom he played the past three seasons.

In seven games with the Blazers since his return from Toronto, Minten had three goals and seven assists.

The Blades currently sit second in the Eastern Conference with 30 points from 23 games, two points behind the Medicine Hat Tigers for the conference lead.