Toronto Maple Leafs development camp took a heated turn on Thursday as prospects Rhett Parsons and Matthew Hlacar dropped their gloves and fought.

The fight broke out after the two exchanged cross-checks while other players battled for a puck in the corner during a five-on-five drill. Both landed right hooks before the two fell to the ice and were split up.

Parsons had five assists and finished with 116 penalty minutes with the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones last season. The 21-year-old undrafted defenceman also topped 100 penalty minutes in two of his three full seasons with the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers form 2021-24. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 210lbs.

Hlacar, a seventh-round pick of the Maple Leafs in last week's draft, had seven goals and one assist in 43 games with the OHL's Kitchener Rangers last season. The 19-year-old forward had 62 penalty minutes in the regular season with the Rangers and added 38 more in 14 playoff games. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 205lbs.