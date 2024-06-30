The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed forward Max Domi to a four-year, $15 million deal, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

The deal carries a $3.75 million average annual value.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that it was previously believed it would be an either/or for the Leafs in negotiations with Domi and fellow pending unrestricted free agent Tyler Bertuzzi. However, with Domi signed, the Leafs continue to negotiate with Bertuzzi, according to Dreger.

Domi, 29, recorded nine goals and 47 points in 80 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. He added a goal and four points in the Maple Leafs’ seven-game loss to the Boston Bruins in the first round of the playoffs.

The 5-foot-10 centre is coming off a one-year, $3 million deal he signed with the Maple Leafs in July of 2023.

Drafted 12th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in 2013, Domi has 130 goals and 417 points in 661 career games split between the Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets, Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Dallas Stars, and Maple Leafs.

The Winnipeg, Man., native represented Canada at the 2016 World Championship, recording a goal en route to a gold medal.