The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed restricted free agent defenceman Timothy Liljegren to a two-year, $6 million deal, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The deal is worth $3 million annually.

The Leafs also traded for pending unrestricted free agent defenceman Chris Tanev on Saturday, securing his negotiating rights from the Dallas Stars. Dreger adds Toronto is still in on Oliver Ekman-Larsson, though Nikita Zadorov is likely too expensive. Dreger reports Toronto also likes Matt Roy but it sounds like he may be headed in a different direction, hence Liljegren provides some affordable insurance.

Liljegren, 25, played last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, recording three goals and 23 points in 55 games. He added an assist in six playoff games as the Maple Leafs fell to the Boston Bruins in seven games during the first round.

The 6-foot-1 right-shot defenceman is coming off a two-year, $2.8 million deal he signed with the Maple Leafs in June of 2022.

Drafted 17th overall by the Maple Leafs in 2017, Liljegren has 14 goals and 65 points in 196 career games.

The Kristianstad, Sweden, native represented his country at the 2023 World Championship, recording two goals and four points en route to a fourth-place finish. He also represented Sweden at the 2018 World Juniors, taking home a silver medal.