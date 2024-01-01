The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled goaltender Dennis Hildeby from the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies.

The move comes after the Maple Leafs placed goaltender Ilya Samsonov on waivers Sunday. Samsonov was coming off an overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday where he allowed six goals on 21 shots. The 26-year-old has an .862 save percentage and 3.94 goals-against average in 15 appearances this season.

He had a career season in 2022-23, posting a .919 save percentage and winning 27 games. He is on a one-year, $3.55 million contract.

Assuming Samsonov clears waivers he will be assigned to the Marlies, but not expected to dress. He will focus on work with goalie coaches and support staff. Reset week. Reevaluate when Leafs return from trip. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) December 31, 2023

Hildeby, 22, is 7-5-3 with the Marlies this season, posting a .919 save percentage and 2.20 GAA, his first season in North America. He was a fourth-round pick (122nd overall) by the Maple Leafs at the 2022 NHL Draft.

Rookie Joseph Woll remains the midst of rehabbing a high-ankle sprain suffered on Dec. 7 against the Ottawa Senators. Veteran Martin Jones is the other goalie on the NHL roster.