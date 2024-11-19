The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled forward Fraser Minten from the AHL's Toronto Marlies on Tuesday and announced that centre David Kampf has been placed on injured reserve.

Kampf is dealing with a lower-body injury, with the move to IR being retroactive to Nov. 16, when he logged 14:22 of ice time in Saturday's overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers.

The 29-year-old forward has three assists in 18 games with the Maple Leafs this season.

Minten, 20, appeared in four games with the Maple Leafs last season, failing to register a point before returning to the WHL's Saskatoon Blades. He joined the Marlies earlier this month after a stint on season-opening IR and has two goals and four points in five games.

The Vancouver native was selected by the Maple Leafs in the second round of the 2022 draft.

Minten was on the ice for Tuesday's practice along Max Domi, who had missed the previous two practices due to maintenance.

Auston Matthews, who has already been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights, was absent again on Tuesday.

Minten worked at centre during Tuesday's practice on a line with Nick Robertson and Pontus Holmberg. With Kampf absent, Steven Lorentz took over the role of fourth-line centre between Connor Dewar and Alex Steeves.