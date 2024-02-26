The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled goaltender Joseph Woll from an American Hockey League conditioning stint.

Woll, 25, has not played since a Dec. 7 game against the Ottawa Senators, missing time with a high-ankle sprain.

A native of Dardenne Prairie, MN, Woll stopped 36 of the 37 shots he faced on Friday night as he returned to action with the Toronto Marlies in a 4-1 win.

“It felt great," Woll said after the game. "It’s been a couple of months, and I’ve been really itching to get back in a game."

Originally taken with the 62nd overall pick of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft out of Boston College, Woll is in his third season with the team.

Prior to his injury, Woll was 8-5-1 with a 2.80 goals against average and a .916 save percentage.

Winners of seven straight games, the Leafs return to action on Tuesday night when they host the Vegas Golden Knights.