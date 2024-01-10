Ilya Samsonov is back with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs recalled the goaltender on Wednesday, 10 days after he cleared waivers and was assigned to the AHL's Toronto Marlies. Samsonov practiced Tuesday with the AHL club, but did not appear in a game with the Marlies.

Samsonov was placed on waivers on Dec. 31 after he allowed six goals on 21 shots in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 29. He has struggled throughout this season, posting a 5-2-6 record with a 3.94 goals-against average and an .862 save percentage.

The 26-year-old is just a year removed from his best season as a pro, winning 27 games, earning four shutouts, and posting a career-best .919 save percentage. He was awarded a one-year, $3.55 million contract in arbitration in the off-season.

In 146 career games played, the former first-round pick of the Washington Capitals has a record of 84-34-19 with a GAA of 2.77 and a save percentage of .903.

Hildeby sent down

The Maple Leafs loaned Dennis Hildeby back to the Marlies on Wednesday after spending the past 10 days serving as Martin Jones' backup.

Toronto has leaned exclusively on Jones to start the new year, with the 31-year-old winning each his past four starts. The 31-year-old, who was recalled from the Marlies in December, has an 8-3-0 record this season with a .934 save percentage and 1.98 GAA.

Goaltender Joseph Woll, who suffered a high-ankle sprain on Dec. 7, was back on the ice Tuesday, but his return does not appear imminent.

“He’s still a ways away,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said.