The Toronto Maple Leafs returned forward Fraser Minten to the WHL's Kamloops Blazers on Friday after playing four games in the NHL.

Minten, 19, made the team out of training camp after recording a goal and four points in six pre-season games.

He did not record a point in his four appearances in the regular season and was a healthy scratch in the Maple Leafs' last three games.

The 6-foot-2 forward was drafted 38th overall by Toronto in the 2022 draft and recorded 31 goals and 67 points in 57 games with the Blazers last season.

Minten also participated in Canada's national junior team summer meetings and is expected to compete for a spot at the 2024 World Juniors in Sweden.

The Blazers sit in last place in the WHL with a 1-9-2 record after 12 games this season.

The Maple Leafs recalled defenceman William Lagesson from the AHL's Toronto Marlies in a corresponding move.

Lagesson, 27, has one assist in games this season in the AHL.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Maple Leafs on July 1.