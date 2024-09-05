With Toronto Maple Leafs training camp set to open in under two weeks, there is no guarantee that restricted free agent Nick Robertson will be there.

Robertson remains unsigned heading into the season after completing his entry-level contract.

He had 14 goals and 27 points in 56 games with the Maple Leafs last season, but requested a trade from the team on June 30.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that Robertson would still prefer to move on and have a fresh start elsewhere.

"He still would prefer a change of address," said LeBrun on TSN's OverDrive. "But that has been slow going on that. Got a pretty powerful agent in Pat Brisson, but checking with a couple different people involved today, he's training back home and waiting for a resolution.

"But the process certainly hasn't moved along as fast as I think his camp would like so we'll see where that goes."

The 22-year-old winger, who was selected 53rd overall by Toronto in 2019, has spent the majority of his professional career going back and forth between the Maple Leafs and the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies.

The Maple Leafs made a coaching change in the off-season from Sheldon Keefe to Craig Berube and the left wing position on the team's depth chart has openings with Matthew Knies and Bobby McMann the current favourites to skate on the left side in Toronto's top six to start the season.

Robertson is one of several prominent RFAs without a contract heading into the 2024-25 season. Detroit's Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond, Winnipeg's Cole Perfetti and Boston's Jeremy Swayman are among the players who are in need of new deals. LeBrun says it will not be a surprise if these situations linger into training camp and opening night of the regular season.

"I always caution people that a lot of these go right down to the wire and that includes the Nick Robertson situation," said LeBrun. "There's certainly no guarantee that he gets moved, he doesn't have a lot of leverage in this situation."