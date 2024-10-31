The Toronto Maple Leafs traded defenceman Timothy Liljegren to the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, ending his tenure with the club seven years after he was drafted 17th overall in 2017.

Liljegren dressed in just one game this season, skating 13:55 in 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 16.

With a bigger role likely in store for him with the Sharks, his former Maple Leafs teammates expressed their confidence Liljegren will succeed on the west coast.

"It didn't work out exactly the way that he wanted it to this year, I suppose, but you wish him the best," defenceman Morgan Rielly said. "He's a good player. He has a good work ethic. I think he’ll find his way."

Fellow Swede William Nylander said he was "sad" to hear the news, but thinks it's the right thing for the 25-year-old blueliner.

“It’ll be really good for his career," Nylander said. "Happy for him.”

The Maple Leafs received defenceman Matt Benning, a third-round draft pick in 2025, and a sixth-round pick in 2026 back in Wednesday's trade.

Liljegren played in 55 games last year, posting three goals and 20 assists as a plus-3. He had one assist in six playoff games as Toronto fell in seven games to the Boston Bruins.

The Kristianstad, Sweden native has 14 goals and 65 points in 197 career games, all with the Maple Leafs. He re-signed with the club on a two-year, $6 million deal in June ahead of hitting restricted free agency.

Benning has skated in seven games this season for the Sharks, failing to record a point as a minus-5. The 30-year-old blueliner has also played with the Nashville Predators and Oilers over the course of his 464-game NHL career.