The Toronto Maple Leafs have selected defenceman Ben Danford with the 31st overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The 6-foot-1 blueliner had one goal and 33 points in 64 games with the OHL's Oshawa Generals. He was ranked 54th in Bob McKenzie's final draft rankings.

The Leafs acquired the pick earlier in the night, along with the No. 58 pick in exchange for the 23rd overall selection.